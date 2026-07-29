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Help get my daughter a new heart

Goal£15,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byDarius Mutyaba

Fundraiser funds will be received by Darius Mutyaba

Help get my daughter a new heart

These past few days have felt like a blur, like I’m trapped in a nightmare I can’t wake up from. I took my daughter Melony for a routine check-up, and within moments, everything changed. The doctor listened to her heart, grew concerned, and told us we had to rush her straight to the ER — her oxygen was dangerously low. From there, we were rushed to CHOP, where they found a large amount of fluid around her heart. She needed emergency surgery right away.


Since then, we’ve been living moment by moment. The doctors are working tirelessly, but we still don’t have all the answers. They believe she may have Restrictive Cardiomyopathy (RCM) — a rare and incurable heart disease. My heart broke hearing those words. I felt like the world stopped.


Now, we are preparing for another surgery on Monday. They need to take a closer look at her heart to confirm the diagnosis. I’m holding onto hope with everything in me — praying the doctors find something treatable, praying they’ve been wrong.


I’m sharing this because so many of you have asked how you can help. Your prayers, your kind words, your support — they mean more than I can ever express. I wasn’t planning to ask for help, but I know God works through people, and so many of you have shown me His love through your generosity. Anything you guys do to help my daughter and my family through this incredibly hard time is appreciated from the bottom of our hearts.



— Your support will help with by staying by Melony’s side during this hard time.


— Basic living expenses during her journey


— This will help for anything that insurance will not pay for


— All donations will be used to help cover family related expenses during this time


Please continue to pray for my baby girl. Melony, I love you so much. With God’s grace, we will get through this. ❤️

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