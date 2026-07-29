Help get Mason to State

Mason is a sophomore in High School and it has been discovered that he has a talent for trap shooting. His grandpa has gotten him interested and picks him up every weekend to go with him to shoot. Well one day the local high school coach (volunteer coach) saw Mason shoot and recruited him to the team. As a freshman, Mason excelled and carried the team, and was even invited to Nationals! The family didn’t have the funds to go to nationals, but got him to state. This year, state is coming up in a month and they need a little help. The team is not funded or supported and really barely recognized by the school district. All the money for sports goes to football, baseball and other recognized collegiate sports, but not this team of 5 boys. This year there wasn’t even going to be a team until 3 weeks ago when one of the other dads stepped in. The boys had been left hanging and barely got the team qualified in time. But here they are, Boise or bust!!! Every family is going down to Boise on their own dime, providing their own shells, entry fees ect. Any help would be greatly appreciated and extra money above his expenses will be shared with the team.

Mason’s aunt, Aimee has set this fundraiser up for him. Mason’s father will be receiving the funds to make all the purchases and payments on Masons behalf because Mason is still a minor. Thank you for your interest!!