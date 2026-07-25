Help get legal custody of our sweet foster baby

I have had this sweet baby boy since he came home from the hospital. Without going into too much detail we are needing help with legal fees for my sweet foster baby. He is so loved and cared for and I want to keep it that way! If you feel led to give please do. We know that God has a plan for this sweet baby’s life. Please keep us in your prayers as we go on this journey.

Exodus 14:14-The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.