Help get KK back!!





In February 2026, I moved into my first apartment, excited to start a new chapter. But just a month later, I lost my job and everything changed. Suddenly, I was struggling to pay rent, utilities, insurance, and my car note all at once. At only 20 years old, I realize now I may have taken on more than I could handle, but I worked so hard for my car—my baby KK. She was my everything, and now she's gone after being repossessed by my bank due to past due bills.





I have a limited time to raise enough to cover back payments and repossession fees. I know I could let them keep the car and auction her off, but I can't stomach letting her go. If you know me, you know how much effort I put into getting and maintaining my vehicle. I took Ubers to work every day for two months, picked up extra shifts, and stayed late most days. All on my own, with no co-signer or personal loans, I got my car in July 2025. I slipped, and I take full responsibility for it. Out of embarrassment, I kept this to myself, but now I'm reaching out for help.





Without employment, my car was my only resource to make money. I dashed and did Instacart to earn money for my household bills, but that only goes so far. Now, I finally have a job, but they took my car! If you can help in any way—whether through donating or sharing advice—please, please do so. Your support means everything to me, and I hope to get KK back and keep moving forward.