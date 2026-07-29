Help get James back on the road

My vehicle was stolen, and unfortunately, I only had liability insurance with no theft coverage. Without a vehicle, I am unable to continue my job, and I have exhausted every possible way to obtain one. Supporting three children on my own has made this situation even more overwhelming, and I am honestly at a loss for what to do next.









Every donation will go directly toward helping me obtain a reliable vehicle so I can get back to work and provide for my family. Your support will make a real difference in our lives, giving us hope and stability during a difficult time.









I have always found happiness in helping others and hate asking for help for myself. If I could find a better way, I would. Right now, I am lost and would never want anyone to feel this way. Anything you can give will help us move forward, and I am deeply grateful for your kindness and support.