Help get Ben Snyder back on his feet

My good friend Ben Snyder has recently hit rock bottom. Ben and I go back about 10 years. He was a Mechanic in my tool route. After losing touch for a few years Ben reached out to me with his recent struggles. A series of unfortunate events has now left Ben homeless and without transportation. This makes working that much harder. This fundraiser is going to get him a vehicle and some reliable housing while we wait on other housing resources. God is good, and has led Ben to LCBC Church recently and he has started with Men's Alliance ministry as well. Positive people around us make us stronger and hold us accountable. I'm hoping that this Church community can rally around someone who is struggling and give them a good foundation to rebuild their life on. Thank you for your donation or, if you cannot donate, all we ask is that you share this. Thank you and God bless you!





I'll provide a bit of an update. Ben attended all 3 services today at LCBC Church which was a perfect weekend to do that, since we had 3 different speakers for each one. Be is at a hotel temporarily. He has clothing and food. He is applying for jobs. Thank you to all those who have donated and shared this fundraiser. Keep it coming! God bless!