Help get Azja to Europe for critical eye surgery

My name is Elizabeth and I live between Hampshire, UK, and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, where I rescue and rehome street cats.





Last year in November I agreed to foster a small kitten that was found by a tourist in a hotel complex. The tourist agreed to adopt her and fully fund her vaccination and preparation for travel. Around half way through this process, the woman just ghosted.





But thats not the main issue, Azja has ENTROPION - a painful condition where her eyelids haven't formed properly and her eyelashes grow inwards towards her eyes- it is extremely painful for her and she needs eye drops daily to try and keep her comfortable. I have sought out a specialist vet in Egypt to get her the surgery she needs to reduce her pain and discomfort, but there is noone in Egypt that can do it.





Her only option for me to take her to Europe- Spain or Greece where the veterinary costs are the most affordable, to get her this critical surgery.





Azja is a beautiful little soul who is full of life and deserves not to be in pain. She is loving and sweet and full of confidence. I plan to keep her forever as I have fallen in love with her, but I can't bare the thought of her in pain and want to get this surgery for her asap. I am funding as much of this as I can, but am asking for some support as I have 9 other cats I'm caring for who also need to go through the vaccination and sterilisation process before trying to find them homes in Europe. I also do TNR's regularly in my compound in sharm to try and manage the uncontrolled breeding of the street cats. All together, this is ALOT. So I'm asking if you can spare even a little, to help me in this mission, I would be so grateful from the bottom of my heart.





I am not an NGO, foreign NGO's are banned in Egypt as the government believe we will try to find another Arab Spring, so for the community of expats who try and take care of the animals there it makes fundraising very very difficult. We do what we can to help the thousands of street animals in need.