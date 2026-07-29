Help get a soccer coach back on her feet

At the beginning of February, a routine colonoscopy changed everything for me. Doctors found a 5 cm mass, and I was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. On Superbowl Sunday, I experienced a significant bleed that led to several days in the hospital and a very scary night with the crash cart at my bedside. In early March, I underwent surgery to create a temporary colostomy, and then began simultaneous chemo and radiation on March 16th for six weeks. My last treatment was April 29th, and now I am in the process of recovering from the side effects and impacts of treatment. My next scan is scheduled for July 23rd to determine if I am cancer free. If the cancer is clear, we hope to schedule a reversal for the colostomy, which will mean another week in the hospital. This has truly been the hardest thing I have ever faced in my life. The pain is constant and indescribable, and it has deeply affected my ability to be engaged in life, all while incurring medical costs and services that are not considered 'medically necessary.' Despite everything, I have tried to stay engaged as a soccer coach and mentor, but it has been a struggle. It's all I've been able to do to show up at a game and cheer on my team. I am fortunate to have an amazing team at my office to allow me to be flexible with work, despite not being FMLA eligible. The funds raised here will help cover my medical expenses as I continue my fight and work toward recovery, including the potential colostomy reversal surgery and some possible reconstruction that may be required.





For those who know me, you know that I'm stubborn and I don't often ask for help. This experience has been debilitating, and I just want to get back to 100%. I am so grateful to the friends and family who have been supportive along the way. The prayers, positive thoughts, and check ins have meant so much. Thank you for including us in your family and for any support you can offer during this difficult time.