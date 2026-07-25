Help get a father home for his 3 boys

My Brother in law is in need of some help lately,he has 3 precious boys who he has raised as a single father for the past several years..He is all they know & he's always made sure to provide them with everything & love them unconditionally.. Unfortunately he was arrested and money is real tight for myself & other family so I'm asking anyone that will to offer help so we can get him home & on the right track for success & so he can be reunited with these babies..May God bless each of you,Thank you so much!