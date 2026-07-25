Help get a fair review /continue journey of faith

Help Joseph Cook Reunite with his family and Continue His Journey of Faith





My name is Tammy, and I am raising funds for my fiancé, Joseph Cook.





Joseph has been incarcerated for many years and has experienced tremendous loss during that time. He has lost his father, his son, and most recently his mother. Despite these hardships, Joseph has worked tirelessly to better himself and to help those around him.





While incarcerated, Joseph earned his GED and completed welding classes. He now teaches CDL classes to other inmates who are trying to build a better future for themselves. He also leads Bible studies, encouraging others in their faith and helping them find hope during some of the darkest times of their lives.





Those who know Joseph know that he is much more than an inmate number. He is a son, a father, a teacher, a mentor, and a man of faith. Rather than giving up, he has chosen to spend his time helping others learn, grow, and prepare for life beyond prison walls.





Today, Joseph faces additional challenges. He is currently dealing with a painful thumb injury that continues to affect his daily life. We are working to ensure he receives proper medical evaluation and treatment.





At the same time, we are seeking a professional review of his case. The funds raised through this campaign will be used for obtaining records, legal review, investigative expenses, and consultations with qualified professionals who can carefully examine the facts and determine what options may be available.





This fundraiser is not about asking anyone to reach conclusions about Joseph's case. It is about providing him the opportunity to have his situation reviewed fairly and thoroughly while continuing to focus on his faith, education, and service to others.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping Joseph in your prayers. Every share, prayer, and donation helps more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read Joseph's story and for any support you can provide.





God bless,





Tammy Knesel