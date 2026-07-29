Help get a car

Hello my name is Wanda and I'm asking for help to get my daughter a reliable car, her and her fiance both work but with their bills taking most of their income they are having a hard time saving money for a car, they had a car that was stolen from them and have not been able to recover, they have a 2 yr old and another due in August. I am unable to help as I'm on a fixed income and don't have a car either, they are the ones that took me to the store and doctor as well so it is affecting all of us. Anything helps. God bless