Help George Heal in Residential Treatment

George had a hard start to his life. From ages 5 to 10, he moved in and out of foster homes and children's facilities while his mother worked through her own healing from domestic violence and mental health struggles.





The family including two younger sisters and a younger brother reunited in the fall of 2019, when George was 10 years old, just as the pandemic hit. This disrupted the family therapy and support George needed during a crucial time in his development.





Although George has a supportive community and his siblings have seemed to heal from their traumatic start, he still carries deep wounds and insecurities. He has now turned to alcohol and marijuana to numb his pain, and has given up on himself. He is failing out of school, can’t play sports and has started acting out aggressively in the home. His distrust for authority figures only exacerbates the situation, so no amount of police or legal involvement deters him. A residential treatment facility is his last hope, and these come with a hefty price tag.

We're asking for your support to make this possible. Your donation will help cover the costs of residential treatment so George can get the help he deserves. Thank you for standing with George and his family.