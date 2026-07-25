Help George fund a Heart Transplant and Heal

My name is George, and I am reaching out for help during the most challenging time of my life. I am now disabled due to heart failure, with my heart functioning at only 20%. After losing my health benefits because of identity theft, I am unable to afford the heart transplant I desperately need. The cost of a transplant is $1.3 million, and while Medicare covers 80%, I still need to raise about $300,000 to even have a chance at this life-saving procedure. Over the past six years, I have been hospitalized 24 times, and my health has continued to decline. I am also recovering from hip replacement surgery, which has been slow and painful due to repeated falls and dislocations. On top of that, I am dealing with osteoporosis, broken vertebrae in my spine, and carpel tunnel issues in both wrists, all of which make daily life incredibly difficult.





There are also 2 other surgeries needed before the heart surgery is done.

#1 is a back surgery to fuse T-11 and T-12 vertebrae. This is an outpatient surgery where recovery time and physical therapy is needed.





#2 Carpel Tunnel surgery on both wrists, where recovery time with physical therapy is also needed.





The funds raised will go directly toward medical bills, medications, surgeries, and daily living expenses. Every contribution will help me cover monthly bills and ensure I can access the care I need to survive and hopefully regain some quality of life. I am doing everything I can to stay positive and keep fighting, but I cannot do this alone. Friends suggested I start a GoFundMe, and I am grateful for their encouragement and support.





Thank you for your concern for my health and well-being. Your prayers for healing and any financial support you can offer mean the world to me. I appreciate every bit of help, and I am deeply thankful for your kindness during this difficult journey.



