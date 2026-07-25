Help Genevieve Dance for a Greater Purpose





Title: Genevieve’s Next Chapter — Help Her Reach $8,000 This Year 💜

Friends and family — I have an exciting update to share.

This next year I’ve been invited back to Prodigy Pro at the Epicenter for the Arts, where I’ll be training in the same classes as the company’s top dancers. After advancing in jazz, contemporary, modern, and hip-hop this past season — and already being at the highest level in acro, skills, and silks — this is the year that’s going to shape everything that comes next for me as a dancer.

I want to be honest with you about something important: this isn’t just a hobby for me. Dance is something I love, something I believe God has gifted me to do, and something I want to keep pursuing seriously. Training at this level is opening real doors — including the possibility of earning a dance scholarship for college, which would change the trajectory of my education and our family’s future in a meaningful way.

But even beyond that, this year of training isn’t only about technique. It’s about building the character, discipline, leadership, time management, and public speaking skills that come from working at this level — the kind of foundation that will carry me into whatever the Lord opens up next, on stage or off. Every class, every rehearsal, every hour of conditioning is shaping who I’m becoming.

I’m walking into this year ready to give it absolutely everything I’ve got.

Our goal this year: $8,000. That covers tuition for Prodigy Pro, conditioning and physical therapy to come back stronger from a recent injury, costumes, shoes, and the extra training I’ll need to keep growing.

To everyone who has already given, prayed for me, or shared this campaign — thank you from the bottom of my heart. You’re not just helping me dance. You’re helping me build a foundation that could open doors for years to come.

If you haven’t yet and you’d like to be part of this journey, any amount helps. Whether it’s $10 or $500, a share with a friend who loves the arts, or a prayer as I train — every bit of it matters more than you know.

Philippians 4:13 — “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

With love and gratitude,

Genevieve 🩰



