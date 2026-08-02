Help Genesis Bridge the Housing Gap at TU!

Genesis Ostos, of Oklahoma, is beginning her first year at the University of Tulsa this fall, where she will study Psychology.

Her path here has been years in the making, shaped by academic excellence and perseverance. She graduated with Honors, was inducted into the National Honor Society, completed AP coursework, and worked part-time for more than two years while finishing high school.

Her dedication was recognized with something remarkable: a full tuition scholarship to the University of Tulsa, including a new award granted on August 3rd that completed her tuition funding.

While tuition has been fully covered, the cost of first-year housing and required university fees remains. Those expenses, estimated at approximately $18,000, are the final barrier between Genesis and the education she has worked so hard to earn, driven by an unwavering belief that education can change a life.

This campaign is not about tuition, that has already been secured through her own achievement. It is about ensuring that financial circumstances do not stand between a deserving student and an opportunity she has already worked tirelessly to achieve.

Every contribution, no matter the size, goes directly toward first-year housing and university fees. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign with your family, friends, or community makes just as big of an impact.





Genesis lives by a simple motto:

“Be brave and always move forward.”

Today, we invite you to help her do exactly that.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Genesis & Family







