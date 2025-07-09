Help GEM Teacher Ms Katy Pay for Treatment for Son

Please prayerfully consider giving to support GEM teacher Profa Katy and her family. Here is a translation of her description of the situation as well as the original message below:





Dear brothers and sisters, I greet you in the love of Christ Jesus. I would like to share with you all a difficult situation that I have been going through. Although it has been very challenging, our Lord Jesus Christ sustains us.





About a month ago, my older son (José Daniel) underwent surgery after doctors discovered he had a brain tumor. We believed his situation would be improved after the operation, but the tests came back with negative results. The doctors diagnosed the tumor as grade 2 atypical, and the neurologist referred us to an oncologist for treatment. The oncologist explained to us that this type of tumor could come back and even grow larger, requiring him to undergo 20 radiation therapy sessions. The cost for this treatment is very high, and we have to travel to Puebla City or Mexico City and remain there more than a month for him to receive 1 session a day Monday through Friday.





To have the procedures done, the doctor quoted us for 235,174.64 pesos ($13,567.34 USD) plus 30,000 pesos ($1,730.71 USD) in medical fees which are separate from the treatment, as well as any medication that he will need. Between the expenses we have had in the operation and in the different tests they have ordered, our credit cards are maxed out due to just the cost of the operation and hospitalization, which were more than 240,000.00 pesos ($13,845.72 USD), plus the tests performed and medication prescribed for his recovery.





Knowing my son needs to receive radiation therapy treatments, I tried to enroll him in social security due to his job in construction, but it wasn't possible because he just finished his tenth and final semester in law school this semester, and the certificate they gave me was no longer for student status but for graduation. The insurance company will no longer accept him, due to his being of legal age and no longer a student.





My mother's heart cries out to God, because I know that He has the answer to my requests, and I am turning to you to ask for your help in this situation. I know that these battles are won with prayer, faith and also through the solidarity of my brothers and sisters. Please, brothers and sisters, support me in this fight and help me get through my son's radiation therapy treatment. Help me to cry out to God so we can get through this process and successfully finish the treatment.





We remain in the hands of our Heavenly Father. Thank you so much.

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"Queridos hermanos, les saludo en el amor de Cristo Jesús, el motivo del presente es para compartir con ustedes una situación difícil por la que he estado pasando y aunque la lucha ha sido fuerte nuestro Señor Jesucristo nos sostiene.





Hace aproximadamente un mes mi hijo mayor fue intervenido porque le detectaron un tumor cerebral, creímos que al operarlo todo estaría bien, sin embargo los resultados del estudio al tumor no salieron del todo bien, el diagnóstico fue que es un tumor atípico grado dos y el neurólogo nos mandó con el oncólogo para que nos indicara el tratamiento, al llegar con él nos explicaba que este tipo de tumor podría volver a salir e inclusive reproducir más, ante lo cual es necesario someterlo a un tratamiento de 20 radioterapia el costo es excesivo, y debemos viajar a la ciudad de Puebla o México permanecer ahi más de un mes para que de lunes a viernes le den una radio por día excepto sábado y domingo. Para que se las hagan, el Dr nos da una cotización de 235,174.64 pesos más 30,000 pesos de honorarios médicos que son independientes al tratamiento, así como los medicamentos que llegara a requerir. Con los gastos que hemos tenido en la operación y en los diferentes estudios que nos han pedido las tarjetas quedaron al límite, ya que del costo de la operación y de hospitalización fueron más de 240,000.00 pesos, más los estudios realizados y el medicamento que recetaron para la recuperación.

Al saber que debe recibir radioterapia intente meterlo al seguro social por parte del trabajo en la obra, pero no me fue posible porque él precisamente este ciclo escolar concluyó su décimo y último semestre como estudiante en la licenciatura en derecho y la constancia que me dieron ya no fue de estudiante sino de culminación de carrera y el seguro ya no lo acepta por ser mayor de edad y no estar como estudiante.

Mi corazón de madre clama a Dios porque yo sé que él tiene la respuesta a mis peticiones y recurro a ustedes para pedir su apoyo ante esta situación. Yo sé que estas luchas se ganan orando, se ganan con fe y también con la solidaridad de mis hermanos. Por favor hermanos apóyenme en esta lucha y ayúdenme a sacar adelante el tratamiento de radioterapia de mi hijo, ayúdenme a clamar a Dios para que podamos cumplir con este proceso y culminar el tratamiento satisfactoriamente.

Nosotros quedamos en las manos de nuestro Padre Celestial. Gracias por tanto."





Please pray for Profa Katy and José Daniel. Please give as the Lord places it on your heart. Thank you so much for your support!