🐾 Help Garfield Get the Surgery He Needs 🐾

My name is Wendy, and I am asking for help for my beloved cat, Garfield.





Earlier this year, Garfield was diagnosed with FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus). Since then, he has been struggling with severe dental problems that have continued to get worse. His veterinarian has determined that he needs dental surgery and may need several teeth removed, possibly even a full-mouth extraction.





This is not something I ever imagined I would be asking for help with. I have been doing everything I can to come up with the money myself. I am selling personal items, cutting expenses, and doing everything possible to raise the funds needed for his surgery. Unfortunately, the cost is more than I can manage alone right now.





Garfield is a fighter, but I can see that he is suffering. He has stopped grooming himself the way he used to, which is heartbreaking to watch. Thankfully, he still has an appetite, but without treatment his condition will continue to worsen. The longer we wait, the more difficult things may become for him.





Anyone who has ever loved a pet understands that they are family. Garfield has been a loyal companion, and I am doing everything in my power to help him get the care he needs.





Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to us. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also help tremendously.





Thank you for taking the time to read Garfield’s story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you are able to give.





With gratitude,





Wendy & Garfield



