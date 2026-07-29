Help Gabe Escape an Abusive Living Situation

My name is Gabe, I’m 21 years old, and I’m asking for help getting out of a situation that has been affecting my life for the last seven months. I’ve been living with my girlfriend, and over time the relationship has become emotionally, mentally, and physically abusive.





What started as a relationship I hoped would improve has become a situation where I no longer feel safe or secure in my own home. The constant stress, fear, and uncertainty have taken a toll on my mental health and my ability to focus on building a better future.





I work as a server at a restaurant and do everything I can to support myself, but recently things became even more difficult when my car was totaled. Without reliable transportation, I’ve had to rely on Uber rides to get to and from work, which has become a major financial burden. Between transportation costs, rent, and everyday expenses, I’ve been struggling just to keep up.





I have reached a point where I know I need to leave. Staying in this environment is no longer an option, but moving out requires money that I simply don’t have right now. My goal is to secure a small apartment close to my workplace so I can have a safe place to live, reduce transportation expenses, and begin rebuilding my life.





I’m not asking for a handout or anything extravagant. I’m asking for help creating the opportunity to escape an abusive situation and stand on my own two feet. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward a security deposit, moving expenses, and establishing a safe place to live.





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but I know I can’t do this alone. If you’re able to contribute or share this fundraiser, it would mean more than I can express. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me take the first step toward a safer and more stable future.



