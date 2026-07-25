Help Fund Trinidad’s 1st Mobile Dirty Soda brand

The Liquid Lab is more than a business idea, it is my second chance at rebuilding my life.

In February 2026, I lost my mom to cancer and since then life has been incredibly difficult. She was my biggest supporter, and learning to navigate each day without her has been one of the hardest challenges I’ve ever faced. Along with the grief, I have struggled financially and have been without a steady job while trying to find a path forward.

For 17 years, I worked as a bartender, creating drinks and memorable experiences for people. Over the years, I dreamed of building something of my own. That dream became The Liquid Lab, a Caribbean-inspired dirty soda brand that combines unique island flavors, creativity, and my passion for beverage innovation. What started as an idea has become a source of hope and purpose during a time when I needed it most.

I am seeking support to help cover startup costs, including inventory, equipment, branding, permits, and supplies needed to launch The Liquid Lab. Every donation, share, and word of encouragement helps bring me one step closer to turning this dream into a reality.

This journey is about more than selling drinks. It is about overcoming loss, rebuilding after hardship, creating a sustainable future for myself, and proving that even in our darkest moments, we can still find the courage to start again.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness means more than words can express.



