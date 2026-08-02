Help Fund the Legal Investigation

After years of independent research, thousands of hours reviewing court filings, and serving multiple shareholder books-and-records demands, we have officially retained Dawn M. Alba, Esq. of Alba Law Office, P.A. to conduct an independent legal review of the issues surrounding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Delaware settlement and its impact on former APE preferred shareholders.

Under our August 7, 2026 engagement agreement, Ms. Alba has been retained to:

Review the complete 83-page Delaware Settlement Hearing transcript; Analyze the federal complaints, motions, and related court filings; Conduct extensive legal research concerning whether a legal carve-out or exception exists that would permit former APE preferred shareholders to pursue claims despite the Delaware settlement; Research current federal and state law governing these issues; and Prepare a detailed Memorandum of Law, supported by citations to the record, setting forth her legal analysis and conclusions.

This engagement is an independent legal investigation, not a guarantee that litigation will ultimately be filed. The purpose of the representation is to determine whether viable legal claims exist and whether current law provides a path forward for investors who believe their rights were adversely affected. Over the past several years, we have devoted countless hours investigating the events surrounding AMC, the creation of APE units, the Delaware litigation, and the settlement process. We have assembled an extensive record of public court filings, hearing transcripts, discovery materials, and shareholder documents. Now, for the first time, that work is being placed into the hands of experienced legal counsel for an independent professional evaluation.

Your contribution will help fund:

The initial $3,000 legal retainer; Additional attorney time required to complete the legal research; Preparation of the legal memorandum; Court record and transcript review; Document retrieval and research expenses; and Any additional legal work necessary to determine whether viable claims can be pursued.

If you believe shareholders deserve a thorough, independent legal analysis of these issues, we respectfully ask for your support. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps move this investigation forward.

Thank you for your generosity, your encouragement, and for standing with me as we seek answers through the legal process.