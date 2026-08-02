GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Fund the Legal Investigation

Goal$3,300 USD
Raised$2,930 USD

Fundraiser created byEtan Leibovitz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dawn Alba

Help Fund the Legal Investigation

After years of independent research, thousands of hours reviewing court filings, and serving multiple shareholder books-and-records demands, we have officially retained Dawn M. Alba, Esq. of Alba Law Office, P.A. to conduct an independent legal review of the issues surrounding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Delaware settlement and its impact on former APE preferred shareholders.

Under our August 7, 2026 engagement agreement, Ms. Alba has been retained to:

  1. Review the complete 83-page Delaware Settlement Hearing transcript;
  2. Analyze the federal complaints, motions, and related court filings;
  3. Conduct extensive legal research concerning whether a legal carve-out or exception exists that would permit former APE preferred shareholders to pursue claims despite the Delaware settlement;
  4. Research current federal and state law governing these issues; and
  5. Prepare a detailed Memorandum of Law, supported by citations to the record, setting forth her legal analysis and conclusions.

This engagement is an independent legal investigation, not a guarantee that litigation will ultimately be filed. The purpose of the representation is to determine whether viable legal claims exist and whether current law provides a path forward for investors who believe their rights were adversely affected. Over the past several years, we have devoted countless hours investigating the events surrounding AMC, the creation of APE units, the Delaware litigation, and the settlement process. We have assembled an extensive record of public court filings, hearing transcripts, discovery materials, and shareholder documents. Now, for the first time, that work is being placed into the hands of experienced legal counsel for an independent professional evaluation.

Your contribution will help fund:

  1. The initial $3,000 legal retainer;
  2. Additional attorney time required to complete the legal research;
  3. Preparation of the legal memorandum;
  4. Court record and transcript review;
  5. Document retrieval and research expenses; and
  6. Any additional legal work necessary to determine whether viable claims can be pursued.

If you believe shareholders deserve a thorough, independent legal analysis of these issues, we respectfully ask for your support. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps move this investigation forward.

Thank you for your generosity, your encouragement, and for standing with me as we seek answers through the legal process.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve