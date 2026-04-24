HELP FUND SUMMER26 HORROR FILM

Hi we are four friends trying to make a short horror film called summer 26 we need funding for equipment and promotion

any funding would mean the world to us

the story is two YouTubers or streamers who make dangerous stunts and post it they run into a kid who they become close friends with, over the summer the kid they become friends with offfers them weed gummies they take them but realize something is up he offers Again but one kid declines the other takes it and as the movie goes on it gets more and more insane