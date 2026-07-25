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Help Fund Ryan's Fight for Accountability

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRyan Myers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ryan Myers

Help Fund Ryan's Fight for Accountability

At 23 years old, I was planning my daughter's second birthday party.


Instead, I was arrested and charged with murder.


I was convicted and sentenced to 100 years in prison. Years later, that conviction was overturned on appeal because of juror bias, and I was granted the right to a new trial.


You can read more in an article available at this URL: https://medium.com/@wsutherland1/murdered-youth-46c1257988ec


Faced with the possibility of another lengthy trial and the risk of spending the rest of my life in prison if convicted again, I made a difficult decision. I accepted an Alford plea to a lesser charge, allowing me to maintain my claim of innocence while securing the possibility of release.


By the time I returned home, I had spent fourteen and a half years incarcerated.


I have always maintained that I did not commit the crime for which I was imprisoned.


Over the years, information has emerged regarding misconduct and wrongful convictions connected to certain law enforcement practices in New Haven during that era. Recent cases have resulted in significant findings and compensation for individuals who were wrongfully convicted after spending decades behind bars.


I believe my case deserves the same careful examination.


Today, I am seeking funds to obtain legal assistance to review my case, obtain records, investigate potential claims, and determine what legal avenues may still be available to pursue accountability for the years I lost.


This fundraiser seeks to raise $12,000 to help cover the costs associated with that effort, including legal consultations, case review, investigative expenses, document retrieval, expert analysis, and related costs. Any funds not used for legal expenses will help support me as I continue to navigate the long-term consequences of my incarceration.


For more than three decades, I have lived with the consequences of a conviction that was overturned, years spent away from my family, and unanswered questions about how my case was handled.


This campaign is about more than money.


It is about giving me the opportunity to seek answers, pursue justice, and have my story fully heard.


No legal outcome can be guaranteed. But every person deserves the opportunity to pursue the truth and have their case fairly examined.

Whether you donate $10, $50, $100, or simply share this campaign with others, your support can help me take the next step in my search for accountability and justice.


Thank you for standing with me.


Please donate and share.


You can read more in an article available at this URL: https://medium.com/@wsutherland1/murdered-youth-46c1257988ec

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