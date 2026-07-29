Help fund Rayford Sellers product

Hello to all. My name is Mr. Rayford Sellers and I am from Charlotte NC. I am the inventor of the Indoor/Outdoor Roller Fridge. I am asking for donations to help with tooling and manufacturing for my product. I have always had a vision in life of becoming a entrepreneur and wanting to see my dreams and talents come true. Every donations is a step closer to feeling a dream can come true. I will personally like to say thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your kind donations and my God bless you all.