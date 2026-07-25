Help fund Noah’s High Court Challenge of the ban

Noah Jones is just 15 years old and is fighting the Albanese Government’s under-16 social media ban in a High Court challenge.

This is a significant case with important implications for young Australians, parents, and the broader community. But High Court litigation is costly. Funding is urgently needed for legal fees, expert evidence, barristers, Senior Counsel, court costs, and public awareness efforts. Noah and the Digital Freedom Project legal team are still awaiting a hearing date, and ongoing delays continue to increase the costs. We know this Labor government doesn’t mind how much it costs the public purse because our tax dollars never run out in their mind. Ours have.

Six months on, the social media ban has not delivered on its promise. It has not kept children off social media, nor has it addressed the genuine risks young people face online. Instead, it seeks to limit the ability of young Australians to learn, communicate, and participate in the digital spaces where public discussion increasingly occurs.





Noah’s just an Australian high school student, but he is in this challenge because he believes young people should not be excluded from the modern public square. Their right to access information, express views, and engage in debate matters, especially in the years before they are old enough to vote.

“When I had the opportunity to be the plaintiff, I immediately said yes. My rights to learn and share my views are important as a young Australian, especially in the years before I can vote. Imagine what I wouldn’t know about this government if the ban had actually worked.” - Noah.





This case has no commercial backing and no support from big tech. It’s always been funded by ordinary Australians who believe families should retain the right in decisions about their children, and that governments should not impose blunt restrictions that fail to address the real issues.





If this challenge succeeds, it creates the opportunity for more effective approaches to online safety, ones that genuinely protect children while also respecting free speech, privacy, and parental responsibility.





Please consider donating as your support will help meet the substantial costs of this High Court challenge and assist in defending the rights of Noah, young Australians, parents, and the wider Australian community.