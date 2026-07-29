HELP FUND MY FREEDOM OF SPEECH PLATFORM

Dear friends, supporters, and champions of free speech,

My name is Kelson Patterson and I’m reaching out with a very heavy heart, fighting to protect my family and my business. Just over one year ago, I started streaming on twitch, out of sheer necessity. I had to stop being a cop because i was diagnosed with heart failure and trauma. With no other way to support my family, I poured everything into this small business working tirelessly to provide for my family and build a future.

But now, that dream is under attack. Not for the quality of my work, but because others wish to tear me down out of pure hatred and jealousy. They led a smear campaignto try and destroy me all because i spoke my mind. I know it’s controversial, but it’s my right to speak freely. The hate has escalated to a horrifying level: I’ve received death threats so vile they shake me to my core. People threatening to rape and murder me, and even targeting my innocent 2-year-old son with unspeakable cruelty.

In the midst of this nightmare, a spark of hope emerged: I went viral on Instagram, gaining over 23,000 followers who connect with my story, my resilience, and my refusal to be silenced. People are beginning to stand up for American ideals and values. This platform is a chance to turn things around, but right now, I’m broke. The slander has crushed my business’s income, and I’m struggling to keep food on the table, pay our bills, and protect my family from this onslaught. I need your help to bridge this gap and rebuild.

Your donation will go toward:

• Covering basic living expenses to keep my family secure.

• Exploring legal options to fight the slander and protect my family from these vicious threats.

•Find new ways to create a sustainable income for me and my family.

This isn’t just about money it’s about standing up to a mob trying to destroy not just my family’s future over words, but our rights to free speech as a whole. If you’ve ever felt silenced, attacked, or punished for your beliefs, you know this fight. My business, only a year old, was born from necessity. With your support, I can rise above this hate, provide for my family, and prove that cancel culture won’t break us.

Every dollar, every share, every prayer means the world to us. Thank you for standing with my family in this battle for freedom and survival.

With gratitude,

MassMachine5000