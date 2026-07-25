Help Fund my College Dream

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





I never imagined that I would create a fundraiser, but I am doing so in the hope of continuing my education.

Before anything else, I want to make it clear that this fundraiser is entirely voluntary. I understand that everyone has their own responsibilities and financial circumstances. If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Simply sharing this fundraiser would already be a great help.

I lost my father when I was three years old due to a lung illness, and I lost my mother during Typhoon Yolanda when I was five. Since then, I have grown up staying in different homes and relying on the kindness of relatives. I am deeply grateful to everyone who helped raise me, but those experiences also shaped the dream I have today.

One of the reasons I chose to pursue Civil Engineering is because I dream of building a home that I can truly call my own. Growing up without a permanent place to live made me realize how important it is to have a place where you belong. I hope that one day, through my profession, I can build not only my own future but also structures that can serve and protect others.

Recently, I was accepted into an Engineering Bridging Program designed to strengthen my foundation in subjects such as Calculus and Trigonometry before entering college. I believe this opportunity will help me become better prepared for an engineering degree.

At the moment, however, I am facing financial difficulties.

The funds raised will be used for:

Engineering Bridging Program fee (₱2,000) School uniform School supplies Transportation and other educational expenses

I am also actively looking for part-time work to support myself, but I have not yet found an opportunity that fits my current situation. While I continue searching, I created this fundraiser to help me cover these educational expenses.

Any amount, no matter how small, will help me move closer to my goal. If donating isn't possible, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my education.



