Help Fund Mechanic Brothers: Opening Our First Sh

​Hello everyone,

​My name is Raouf. I am a 26-year-old automotive technology student and a working mechanic. Cars aren't just a job for me; they are my passion. Over the past few years, I’ve put in the hours, gained the experience, and officially established my business, Mechanic Brothers.

​Now, I am ready to take the next big step: opening a permanent, physical shop. My goal is to establish a dedicated space where drivers can bring their vehicles for honest, reliable maintenance and advanced electrical and computer diagnostics.

​I have the skills, the drive, and the business registered. However, transitioning into a fully equipped physical location requires professional-grade setup costs that are difficult to cover alone while working regular shifts at a dealership. To provide high-level diagnostics and reliable repairs safely, I need to equip this new shop properly.

​That is why I am launching this fundraiser.

​How your donation will make a difference:

* ​Advanced Diagnostic Tools: Funding will help secure high-end scanners and diagnostic software to accurately pinpoint complex vehicle faults.

* ​Shop Equipment & Professional Storage: Setting up the workshop with proper tool storage and heavy-duty mechanical equipment to ensure efficiency and safety on every job.

* ​Location & Setup Costs: Assisting with the initial expenses required to get the doors open and the shop fully operational.

​Every single dollar from this campaign will go directly into tools and equipment that will help me serve our customers, build this business, and establish a secure future.

​If you can donate, you are directly investing in a young mechanic's dream and a local business. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your network means just as much.

​Thank you so much for your time, your trust, and your support.

​Best regards,

Raouf

Founder, Mechanic Brothers