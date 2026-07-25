Help Fund Jane’s Future

Jane Basile lost her father, Leo Basile, in a tragic accident on July 10, 2026. Jane is a very sweet and passionate young woman who is having to walk through the unthinkable; something that no teenager should have to do. Jane is a Girl Scout who is very involved in her community, and she shares many of her father’s interests like vintage cars





While we acknowledge that nothing can heal this wound for Jane, as friends of the Basile family, we want to help in any way that we can. Please join us in showing our love and support for Jane by donating to our fundraiser. Any money we raise will go into an investment account for Jane.