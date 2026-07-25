Help Fund Free Fun Family CPR & Swim Safety Event

Free Fun, Free Food, & Life-Saving Skills for the Whole Family!

Parents, did you know that water safety is the most important skill a child can learn this season? We are making it completely free, interactive, and incredibly fun!

Join True Life Support Training & Young TASH for an unforgettable day where your kids become certified safety heroes.





THE DETAILS

• ️ Date: August 2026

• ⏰ Time: 2:00 pm

• Where: Portsmouth, VA

• Cost: 100% FREE! (Registration required so we have enough food!)





WHAT’S HAPPENING?

• Inflatable Splash Zones: Kids will dive into hands-on water safety lessons (floating, treading, and pool rules) in a safe, fun, shallow pool environment!

• Kids' & Parents' CPR Clinics: Learn life-saving chest compressions and choking responses from certified pros using real practice manikins.

• Official Certification: Every child who completes the fun training circuit walks away proudly holding their official Junior Water Safety Certificate!

• Free Community Cookout: We’re firing up the grill! Enjoy a completely free lunch with music, games, and neighborhood fun.





What to bring: Swimsuits, towels, sunscreen, and big smiles!





Making Water Safety Fun, Accessible, and Lifesaving!

Summer is a time for making memories, playing in the sun, and cooling off in the water. But it’s also the most critical time of year to talk about water safety. Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for children, and at True Life Support Training, we believe that every child and parent should have the tools to stay safe.





That’s why we are launching Summer Family Swim Safely Event —a high-energy, fun-filled family event where local kids and parents can learn CPR and essential water safety skills completely free of charge!





The Vision: Learning Through Play

We know that lecturing kids about safety doesn't always stick. That’s why we are turning this training into a giant, interactive celebration!





• Hands-on Training in Inflatable Pools: We are setting up a series of splash zones and shallow inflatable pools where certified instructors will teach kids real, practical water safety rules (like floating, treading, and what to do in an emergency) in a safe, controlled, and playful environment.

• Kid-Friendly CPR & First Aid: Children and parents will learn basic chest compressions and emergency choking responses using practice manikins.

• Official Completion Certificates: Every single child who finishes the training will walk away proudly holding their official "Junior Water Safety Certification" paper to show their friends and look back on.

• Free Food & Family Fun: To make this a true community event, we are providing a free cookout lunch with delicious food, music, and games so families can connect and celebrate their new life-saving skills together.





Why We Need Your Help

As a non-profit, we want to make sure this event is 100% free for every family who attends, removing any financial barriers to safety education. Your generous donations will go directly toward:

• Purchasing durable inflatable pools, life jackets, and safety gear.

• Covering the cost of printing official completion certificates and educational materials.

• Hiring certified CPR/Water Safety instructors to lead the training.

• Providing food, drinks, and grilling supplies for the community cookout.





How Your Donation Makes a Splash

• $20 funds a child's official completion certificate, water safety badge, and lunch.

• $45 purchases an inflatable splash pool or a youth-sized life jacket for the safety demonstration stations.

• $100 sponsors an entire family’s attendance, including their food, training materials, and safety certification papers.

• $350 helps fund a certified professional instructor to facilitate the hands-on CPR training.

If you can’t give financially, please help us protect local youth by sharing this fundraiser link with your network. Let's give our kids the tools to stay safe, confident, and active this season!





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Thank you for saving lives with us,

The Team at True Life Support Training and Transitioning Aid & Support Housing







