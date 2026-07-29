Help Fund a Service Dog for My Friend

This is for a good friend of mine, I’m trying to surprise them with a service dog they need. They have several chronic illnesses that make it extremely difficult to function by themself and cause them to be semi wheelchair bound. They had a service dog in training 2 years ago that developed colon cancer and they haven’t had the funds or heart to get a new puppy for themself, but their disabilities are progressing and I can tell they miss being independent. They’ve mentioned looking into puppies before they get any worse; however they cannot work atm without help from someone or extremely short shifts making it hard to save up extra for a good dog and supplies. If you’ve ever seen someone you care about become incapable of doing what others see as normal at their age, it hurts. I appreciate any help even a dollar would aid towards their own independence. Thank you so much for even reading this if you can’t donate please share to help it get out there.

im trying here as well as go fund me since go fund me will take some of the money and my friends face is distorted and covered for privacy