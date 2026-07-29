Help fulfill a veterans' final wish 💛

My father Michael is a disabled veteran who is approaching the end stages of a genetic ataxia disease. His one dream is to visit California and go to see the Nascar track before he passes on to the other side. Due to the amount of medical equipment and his physical state, we are unable to take him by airplane or normal mode of transportation. The hope is to be able to bring him by mid-October, but will see what we can make happen. Time is not on our side as the disease is progressing rapidly. He has always had a heart of gold and we hope we can fulfill his wish to show him the same gratitude he has shown so many others while serving our country. Please consider donating or reaching out if there is any way you can help make his wish come true. From myself, Michael and all of his family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.