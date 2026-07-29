Help from eviction after car accident

After surviving five years of abuse and a long period of homelessness, I finally did it—I got my own place. This home is more than just four walls; it is my sanctuary and the proof of my resilience. I worked so hard to rebuild my life from nothing, but a recent car accident has threatened everything I've gained.

Because of the wreck, I’ve fallen behind on my rent and utilities. I am now facing the terrifying possibility of being evicted and losing the stability I fought so hard to find. I am asking for your help to raise 8,000 to cover my past-due rent and get my utilities turned back on. My goal is simple: to keep my home and stay off the streets as I recover from this accident.

If you cannot give financially, I would be so grateful if you could share my story or leave a prayer in the comments. Your support reminds me that I don't have to carry this burden alone



