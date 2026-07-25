Help Friend During Work Search

My friend had a job that fell through due to logistical issues. As he continues to search for work, he needs help to keep a roof over his head and food in his fridge. If you can help, it'd be greatly appreciated.

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In early 2023, I became familiar with Rob through Twitter. At the time he lived in Beaumont, Texas. He recently had lost his home and was on the streets. I was moved deeply by his situation and raised money for him through Twitter donations from myself and others.

I eventually realized this was untenable. In October 2023, I brought him up from Texas to Lawrence, KS, to live with me in my apartment. It was a tight fit, but Rob worked hard so that he could get back on his feet a bit with a job at Walmart.

In early 2025, I got engaged to my now wife, and we were set to get married in December 2025. Rob had made enough to be able to get his own place. He moved out in Fall 2025, and I raised some money for him at the time to provide some stability as well. However, the situation was still precarious, and I noted this to him. Rob got a job in early 2026 but this unfortunately fell through due to the physical demands of the job and because of his lack of transportation. He doesn't have a car and Walmart let him go for being physically unable to perform the work. I have helped him with some money, resume edits, and a cover letter, but I cannot cover his rent and bills by myself.

The funds will go directly to Rob, that's the way I set it up on GoFundMe. These funds will go towards covering his living expenses as he pursues a couple job leads. We were able via Venmo to get his rent covered through the help of myself and another individual. This will help cover next month's rent, food, and utilities.