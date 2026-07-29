Help Friday smile again

Friday isn't just a rescue; she is a vital member of our family. Since we brought her home, we have done everything possible to give her a great life, but she is currently facing a medical crisis we can't manage alone.

She is in constant, severe dental pain that makes it hard for her to eat or even relax. We have already invested so much into her care, but she now requires extensive dental surgery and extractions to stop the suffering.

We are exhausted and at our financial limit. The cost of the procedure is $2321.00 We are reaching out to our family to help us cover these surgery costs so our sweet girl doesn't have to live another day in pain.

**How you can help:**

* **Donate:** Every dollar goes directly to her vet bill.

* **Share:** If you can’t give, please share her link with others.

Thank you for helping us protect our girl.