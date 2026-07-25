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Help Frenguin Rebuild After Losing Everything

Goal£2,500 GBP
Raised£2,120 GBP

Fundraiser created byNeil Hutchison

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nathan Durrant

Help Frenguin Rebuild After Losing Everything

I was encouraged by frens to create a Givesendgo due to my current situation. I find it very difficult to ask for help publicly, but due to recent events, and after being refused support after returning to the UK, I feel I have no choice.


I’m Emperor Frenguin (@EmperorFrenguin) — a cozy meme artist & illustrator creating Apus, and custom meme art since 2018.


The last 2 years destroyed my life:


• I was robbed twice in Georgia within 18 months, including the theft of 2 laptops containing my work and livelihood

• The second robbery left me with almost nothing except the clothes on my back and my phone

• After a medical emergency overseas, I was jailed & detained for 4 months because my passport had expired and I couldn’t pay the hospital bill

• In April I was deported back to the UK with no money, no ID, and nothing left

• After returning, the local council refused to help me because I had been outside the UK for nearly 10 years


Right now I have temporary accommodation for 2 weeks from an old friend, while I wait to receive provisional ID so I can begin rebuilding my life.


What I need most right now is:

• stable accommodation where I can safely receive my ID

• accommodation after these 2 weeks

• a laptop so I can work again creating art & 3D assets

• help replacing documents/passport

• enough stability to rent an e-bike and start working Uber Eats while rebuilding


If my Apus, memes, or art ever made you smile, I’d deeply appreciate any help — even £5 helps.


I’ll post proof and regular updates, and repay the support by creating regular Apu meme content again. While the campaign is running, I’ll also make video shorts and nature walk videos going into more detail about what happened over the last months.


An old trusted friend is temporarily the beneficiary for the campaign while I wait for my bank account to be reactivated and for a new bank card to arrive.


Thank you.


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