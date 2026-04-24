Help Free Innocent Man Joshua Brown

My name is Joshua Brown. I am an innocent man currently residing in Wayne County Jail. Here is my story: https://www.mcscandal.com/





Civil Lawsuit Investment

Executive Summary

Defendants: Corporate advertisers, The Metro Detroit News (Facebook, Instagram, etc.), Media Distributors including but not limited to Comcast, Xfinity, AT&T, etc., McDonald’s Corporation, Yahoo, YouTube, Meta (Instagram, Facebook), Scripps Media (Channel 7 Detroit News).

Claims: Defamation, Slander, Libel, False Light, Gross Negligence, Product Liability

Claims: Product Liability

Due to the unconscionable harm caused by media companies herein features, design, and operation of their platforms.

New Landmark Product Liability Verdicts Against Tech/Media Companies.

$6M Los Angeles Verdict Against Meta & Youtube. Please follow the link to review the article here. $375M New Mexico State verdict against Meta, Instagram, Facebook. Please follow the link to review the article here.





Media Liability

Several media companies smeared, defamed, and criminally framed Mr. Brown by intentionally broadcasting to millions a hoax and hate crime published on October 30, 2025, and afterwards, resulting in the #McScandal case. These media companies include Channel 7 News (Scripps Media); the Metro Detroit News via Instagram, Facebook, etc.; Meta platforms (Instagram and Facebook); YouTube; Internet search engines; and other Wall Street media distributors and broadcasters.

Channel 7 Detroit News broadcasted the life of the white female McDonald’s manager (A.K. assisted in creating a hoax and hate crime) who not only violated McDonald’s corporate policy regarding media statements but also lied and fabricated statements during her interview (for TV airtime, she bragged on her TikTok about “being on TV today”). Her statements were then introduced into every Wayne County Criminal Court hearing as she stated wrongfully on live TV, "He eats at my location every day from 6pm to 8pm" (untrue) and falsely suggested her McDonald’s crew members have or had affiliation with Mr. Brown (untrue) at the 6876 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48210 location. The white female McDonald’s manager (A.K., 42-year-old) broadcast an interview statement via Channel 7 Detroit News that is self-incriminating and contradicts her (A.K.) official police report statements taken by Detroit Police Deputy Sgt. Jose Ortiz S-4039.

On October 29, 2025, at 10:46pm, the manager stated, "She and her McDonald’s crew member didn’t and don't know Mr. Brown at all, and the white female addict is the one who eats at her location every day from 6pm to 8pm and not Mr. Brown, as wrongfully stated prior. The manager (A.K.) also indicated that she buys her McDonald’s every day because she cannot afford it as officially stated to Sgt. Jose Ortiz S-4039. Channel 7 Detroit News broadcasted to millions fabricated statements by McDonald’s employee (M.B., 18 years old) that were manufactured and coerced (highlighting misconduct and corruption) by Detroit Police Deputy Darrel Dawson #2639 on October 29, 2025, at 11:20 pm, wrongfully affiliating Mr. Brown with their McDonald’s location and employees; however, 34 minutes prior, at 10:46 pm, DPD Jose Ortiz S-4039 already verified through McDonald’s manager (A.K.) official police statement and photos that "No McDonald’s crew members knew Mr. Brown at all.” Channel 7 Detroit News broadcast their interview with the white female McDonald’s manager (A.K.) on October 30, 2025, approximately 12 hours or so after the hoax and hate crime against Mr. Brown, in which their sloppy journalism assisted in criminally framing Mr. Brown. GPS data from the Uber Driver app, ZipCar, Uber, and Progressive Car Insurance debunks their false claims.

Due to fabricated news coverage, inmates at the Wayne County Jail attempted to assassinate Mr. Brown, who arrived early in November 2025, leading to his placement in protective custody, but was ultimately assaulted and beaten by jail deputies on February 20, 2026. The media companies herein, for ad revenue (Civil RICO), broadcast fabricated statements and a hoax and hate crime against Mr. Brown to millions of viewers, causing unconscionable harm to Mr. Brown and the public. Due to the "features," “design,” and "operation" of their “platforms,” which resulted in hundreds and thousands of negative comments, were aimed solely at Mr. Brown, including cyberbullying, death threats, and unimaginable psychological harm via the Metro Detroit News social media pages on Meta platforms (Instagram and Facebook), which broadcast to over 5 million followers, not X, TikTok, and YouTube, which is “Product Liability” of each platform listed herein and to be listed. The media broadcasts violated FTC and FCC laws against "deliberate new distortion, broadcasting, and creating national hoax(s) about crimes to deceive the public (public nuisances)" and against "unfair and deceptive business practices." The Wayne County Prosecutor, on January 8, 2026, at a recording hearing stated, "No, your honor, we do not have any offers at this time due to the media attention (negative), and I have to speak to my supervisor (Kym Worthy)."

Inspired by the countless injustices of the #McScandal case, Mr. Brown has begun many projects, including a three-part book series with Volume 1 being more akin to abstract art, with the author and artist being crucified by the media. The project is titled "Crucified at The Coliseum,” as is Volume 1 here and Volumes 2-3, centered around the rebirth and accession of the author and artist.









Civil Complaint Summary

The family, friends, and advocates representing Mr. Brown are seeking to file a minimal $500M lawsuit against defendants who knowingly published, broadcast, promoted, sensationalized, and fantasized false hearsay, lies, and gossip about Mr. Brown for cheap clickbait to generate commercial ad revenue during the dissemination of false and untrue damaging media material shown to tens of millions of people worldwide, showing Mr. Brown in a false light, slandering his name, causing permanent defamation of character, and subjecting Mr. Brown to unchecked death threats and unlimited cyberbullying, causing permanent psychological damage. The false and untrue hearsay was even used in the criminal arraignment, robbing Mr. Brown of his constitutional right to a fair trial and an impartial jury and endangering the life of Mr. Brown, as inmates who saw falsified and untrue hearsay and fantasized stories published by the media defendants made attempts to assassinate Mr. Brown while at the Wayne County Jail, leading to jail officials placing Mr. Brown in protective custody with their alternative LGBTQ community, which he is not a part of. We are seeking justice by filing a minimal $500M civil lawsuit against the media defendants herein and all others who spread now-debunked, sensationalized, and fantasized hearsay, lies, and gossip for cheap clickbait and ad revenue at the expense of Mr. Brown’s reputation and freedom. The actions of the defendants herein amount to defamation, slander, libel, false light, and severe gross neglect.





Investment Firm Equity and Partnership Inquiry

Offering 1 - 30% Equity (Capped at $40M) in exchange for:

Assist in the placement of this Civil Lawsuit at law firms such as Susman Godfrey, and/or similar firms. Cover legal fees and PR crisis management (Mercury Management) associated with the criminal portion and dispelling the national hoax and hate crime against the wrongfully jailed and innocent Mr. Brown. Cash- $2.5M GoFundMe Promotion - Narrative and Fundraising

Offering 2 - 3% Equality Offering (Uncapped) in exchange for:

$25,000 per 1% equity, or $60k full 3% equity





Notice:

Each equity offering is on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to change without notice (equity and terms negotiable upon request).





Disclaimer:

Past and present performance are not indicative of future performance; no warranty or promise is expressed herein without a contractual agreement by the parties. All terms and conditions, including “offerings,” are subject to change without notice. No guarantees are expressed herein. No financial advice, please consult with your financial advisor. Investment inquiry and/or Civil Law Firm representation inquiry:

MuSHAD Moore, Civil Lawsuit Investment Representative

P:(313)784-6195

Jamel Johson, Civil Lawsuit Investment Representative

P:(313)575-7261

Disclaimer: In case of fundraiser removal, please visit our only authorized site to receive donations and preorder book(s), protected by Mr. Brown at https://www.mcscandal.com/ . If you are interested in donating to the cause, please utilize this link.































