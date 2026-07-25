Help Free Christians Held in Prison Camps





Dear brothers and sisters,





I am reaching out with an unusual and urgent request.





My name is Roland, 63 years and I live in Zurich, Switzerland.





I'm a former atheist and since 2007 believer in Jesus. He completely changed my life.

Never would do and live what I live without Him.





Jesus is bringing many people in my lIfe who are in difficult conditions: Homeless, migrants, refugees, captives, sick people and doing many amazing things. "I came to heal (and help) the broken hearted."





My concern:





Over the past months, I have been in contact with a group of poor people who are being held in three prison camps. According to the information I have received, they are trapped there because of unpaid debts related either to medical treatment or to escape journeys from war regions arranged through smugglers.





The informations I could check turned out to be true.





In total, around 60 to 70 people are being held. 2 contact persons report very hard mistreatment, violence, and daily abuse. Their situation is desperate, and they see little hope of escape without outside help.





Among them are approximately 60 believers in Jesus Christ. Many of them came to faith while in captivity. Some were formerly Muslims, others atheists. Their testimonies often speak of answered prayers, healing, protection, and encounters with God's love in dark circumstances.





Several months ago, I began helping. I was able to buy the freedom of over 20 prisoners. They are still at large, and all agreements have been honored by the gangsters.





I have in the meantime "a good rapport" with the gang leader and apparently also respect, since my agreements have always been kept – a special situation for me.





The gang leader is now trying to prevent the guards from using violence against the prisoners, but this is no longer possible. The gangsters are more and more angry with the prisoners because they haven't received any wages for two or three months due to the lack of payments.





Today, however, I have reached the limits of my own financial resources. I now have no money left.





I have asked the Lord several questions:

I have already given away everything I had. You you want me to go on? Is this story really true because I am not in the camps Do You really want me to do this?



the answer I received repeatedly was:





"Ask your brothers. Free your brothers and sisters."

(meaning: ask other brothers and sisters for help)





After much prayer, I believe that God is asking me not to carry this burden alone but to invite other brothers and sisters to prayerfully consider helping





How You Can Help





I am looking for believers with generous hearts who may be willing to:





Provide a donation or a long-term loan of €39,000 (due to July 2 or not long after) Support a second funding phase expected around the end of August 2026. Contribute financially in any amount. Share this request with others who may be able to help. Pray and seek God's guidance regarding this situation.



The planned repayment of the loan would be between Euro 1,300 and Euro 1,700 per month.





Transparency

I understand that this story may sound extraordinary.

I would encourage everyone to prayerfully and carefully examine the information before making any decision.

Further information, supporting details, and contact information for Traian, who was personally held in one of the camps and later released, can be provided to serious supporters who would like to learn more.





A Personal Request

My desire is to help men and women who are suffering and to respond faithfully to what I believe God is asking of me.

If this appeal touches your heart, I would be grateful for your prayers, your advice, your support, or your willingness to share it with others.





Thank you for taking the time to read this message.





May the Lord bless you





With gratitude and hope,





Roland Kappeler





I shortly have received the name list of the captives:





Ando Andorslim. Andorsya

Cazinie. Aalyah

Elnos. Maira

Kadzi. Aamylah

Maro. Aulzeen. Riyana

Eldor. Reema. Aabish

Rami. Shedina. Jannat

Maysa. Kanza. Kabirah

Pippin. Nashwa. Lama

Melina. Alaia. Maira

Wlpian. Bisma. Aatiqah

Theoden. Durrah. Buseah

Yani. Erum. Daania

Juzi. Fadila. Ezzah

Fakeehah. izzah. Farah

Iffah. Jahan. Haajar

Imman Musha. Hanin

Jabalah. Iranim. Ghahhar

Habibeh. Donya. Majid

Zameer. Owais. Feroz

Junaid. Omar. Taimur

Yusuf( the brother from the insel camp)



