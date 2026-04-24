Help free an innocent man

My name is Charles Walker from Toledo, Ohio. I am a loving husband and father of two who has been wrongfully incarcerated for murders I did not commit.





Multiple witnesses, including Corbin Gingrich, Dom and Carrissa Eames, and Patrick Yingling, stated that Cruz Garcia committed these crimes and that I was not involved. Cell phone tower evidence showed that I was never at the house with the victims, while other individuals connected to the case were there.





DNA experts also testified that no DNA evidence linked me or my vehicle to the crime, despite my car being searched multiple times.





During my trial, several jurors admitted to knowing members of the prosecution and investigators involved in my case, yet they were still allowed to serve on the jury. Important evidence supporting my innocence was also excluded from trial.





I am currently raising $8,000 to hire an investigator to help my lawyer fight for my freedom and prove my innocence.





Please share my story with your friends and family to help spread awareness. If you would like to learn more or contact me, visit my Facebook page: “Free Charles Walker.”





Thank you to everyone who reads, shares, and supports my fight to get my life back.





God bless,

Charles Walker



