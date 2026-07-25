Help Franklin secure medical bill in India

Help Franklin Get Life-Saving Chest Surgery in India





Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,





We humbly ask for your support for Franklin, who is courageously battling a serious chest condition that requires specialized surgery in India. His doctors have recommended this treatment as the best opportunity to improve his health and give him hope for recovery.





The total amount needed is $10,000, which will help cover:





- Chest surgery

- Hospital and medical expenses

- Travel to and from India

- Accommodation and recovery-related costs





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Franklin one step closer to receiving the treatment he urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this appeal with your family, friends, church, and community.





Your kindness, generosity, and prayers can make a life-changing difference.





Thank you for standing with Franklin during this difficult time. May God bless you abundantly for your compassion and support.





Goal: $10,000