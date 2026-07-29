HELP FRANCIS FIGHT STOMACH CANCER

Francis is Ayoung Ugandan whose life changed unexpectedly when persistent stomach pain and illness led to a diagnosis The discomfort feeling soon became hospital visits and medical tests and heart melting news that he had cancer. Since then every day has become a fight not only the disease but also against the cost of the treatment .The treatment he needs will offer hope but it came at a cost far beyond than what us and his close friends can afford. Today francis need our support every donation brings him one step closer to the care he needs.Cancer has challanged francis but has not taken away his hope with your support we can give a chance to recover and reclaim his future.