Help Fran save her car and get thru difficult time

Hi everyone, it’s Franchesca.

This is not easy for me to write, as I have always been someone who works hard and takes pride in taking care of myself. I’ve been working since I was 14 years old and have always done my best to manage life’s challenges on my own.

Unfortunately, health issues have recently prevented me from working, and I have found myself facing financial hardships that I never imagined. I am falling behind on rent and essential bills, and the stress has become overwhelming.

One of my biggest fears right now is losing my car. After six years of faithfully making payments, I only have about $3,000 left before it is completely paid off. Being this close to owning it outright and struggling to make the remaining payments has been heartbreaking. My car is not a luxury—it is my independence and will be essential for getting back on my feet when I am able to return to work.

I am also doing my best to care for my beloved dog, who has been my constant companion through these difficult times. Providing for both of us has become increasingly challenging.

Asking for help is something I never thought I would have to do, but I am humbly reaching out in the hope of getting through this difficult chapter. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help me catch up on rent, bills, car payments, and basic necessities while I focus on my health and recovery.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser and keeping us in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and for helping me hold on to hope during this challenging time.

With gratitude,

Franchesca



