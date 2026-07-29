Help for the Heerema Family

On April 27th, Alexandria was 25 weeks pregnant when she went into hospital with concerns for baby. Only a few hours later she was sent by ambulance to foothills where she had an emergency c-section and delivered their precious baby boy Damon Knox on April 28th. Damon is currently in NICU and will be for the next several months. Alex will be recovering from surgery while simultaneously trying to be there for her baby as much as possible. On behalf of the Heerema and Pickard family, I’m looking to raise support for Silas and Alex as they navigate this time ahead. This support will provide them the ability to fully lean on each-other, allow Silas to take time from work to care for his wife as she recovers from surgery, for them both to be there for Damon, and not concern themselves with financial constraints during this time.





On behalf of the extended family, thank you for any donation, 100% of which will be going directly to Silas and Alexandria. As Christians we know the most valuable thing that can be provided for them in this time is prayer, may they feel blanketed in those comforts God continues to provide to them.





A re-occurring verse providing comfort for the couple is Phillipians 4:13 “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” Thank you for anyone who is able to give, and praise be to God for all things. We also pray that this lightened burden allows them that much more to not worry about tomorrow. “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” - Matthew 6:34