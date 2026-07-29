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Help for the Crawford/Barney family

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBridgette Barney

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bridgette Barney

Help for the Crawford/Barney family



My husband, Michael, has had pain in his body since I met him when he was only 19. He was finally diagnosed with Progressive MS in 2022 and has been on disability since then, but drives Uber a little to help us with the budget. I started having seizures when I turned 40 in 2009. A year after that, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Our daughter, Ebony Bianca, has been diagnosed with autism and psychosis and our son, Joshua, was diagnosed with autism in 2002. Ebony's mental has fluctuated, but has getten much worse in the last few years. These issues led to several addictions and very worldly behaviors. She left the church at 16. We, our family, friends, and church prayed for 12 years for her to hear God calling her back to him. She finally listened and moved across the country to be with us and grow in her faith. She is devoted to the Lord! She was baptized, got a good job, goes to Celebrate Recovery. goes to church with us as well as a church that her friend attends, she is trying out for worship team and has been writing her own music. Last spring, she had a pretty serious break and had to be hospitalized for 2 weeks and lost her job. God brought her back to reality and she got another job, My husband had a MS relapse last year and was in the hospital for a week, which caused a loss of income from his driving. This past winter, we had a snow and ice storm that caused him to lose even more income. Just a couple of weeks ago, Ebony had a major break. It was a serious attack. I believe it's because she is growing closer to The Lord. She had to be admitted to the hospital again. They just sent her home and we are all praying for her deliverance, healing, and peace. She has lost her job again. I have always been thankful for the blessings God has given us and am a very good steward of our finances. This last year has depleted my emergency fund with her bills as well as ours and we are behind on our medical bills as well as some of the household expenses.The gifts of your giving and your prayers will be truly appreciated. He Always Provides! Bless you all🙏🏽

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