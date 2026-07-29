Help for the Children and Youth

Our ministry needs support for the mission.

Just like in our care, we have reached 300 children and youth in our outreaches.

We are only relying on God's grace to be able to care for and continue this work.

So, if you want to be part of this mission, you can click the donation button. It would be a great help to us if there were people who are open-minded to help and take care of the youth, especially in poor communities.





Godspeed! Prayers.





Pastor Ronie Jarobel

The Church of Jesus Christ Acts 2:38 Philippines Mission

https://www.facebook.com/tcojcacts238

https://www.facebook.com/shareyourstory.roniejarobel