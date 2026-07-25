Help for the Carrs





Due to the unforeseen loss of Barbi’s mom this month, we are facing legal fees we were not expecting on two different fronts. One in particular is quite urgent (details below). While these fees in and of themselves are a need, they are also producing another time sensitive need we now have because of the fees. Thank you for listening to our story.





Our story begins 11 years ago when Barbi and Nathan received a clear promise from the Lord about the first home He had for them to purchase; what it would be like, what it would mean for their family and the community He planted us in. Despite ever increasing impossibilities, we held onto our faith, and a very unexpected breakthrough came in June this year. The house and land He has for us, God getting us through doors we couldn’t have done on our own, and then an accepted offer on the home. We were ecstatic and in awe. The home is a 121 year ago old original homestead to our region and while very well taken care of structurally, there are several repairs needed on the home immediately before we can move in. We were ready and eager to take those on and knew the Lord would provide.





The very next day, however, Barbi’s mom was rushed to the hospital via ambulance. After almost two very challenging and heart wrenching weeks of her mom’s final battle for life, she finally passed into peace on July 11th, reunited with her long missed and deeply beloved husband and other loved ones.





In the midst of grieving this unexpected and heartbreaking loss, navigating first time home buying, packing to move, preparing for repairs, we now face the legal fees associated not only with managing Barbi’s mom’s affairs but also the legal fees and process for securing official guardianship (per her mom’s wish and ours) for Barbi’s adult sister Bonnie with special needs. These fees are most pressing so we can insure Bonnie has everything she needs during this difficult time and beyond.





Any funds we had saved for the home repairs, coming in just a couple short weeks, now needs to go to legal fees, and yet the repairs are still imminent and more than originally needed because we now must immediately add an additional bedroom and bathroom to the house for Bonnie… something we thought we’d have plenty of time to do later. 💔





We are therefore asking for help in the area of funds for both legal fees and home repairs. We do not yet know the extent of what the legal fees will entail or the full extent of the cost of the repairs given the new addition needed as well.





If you are able and willing to give toward these needs, we would be so humbled and honored.





We need a village and an army… and every gift helps. Thank you.