Help for the Bruce Family

As many of you know, Eric Bruce's wife Ashley has been diagnosed with brain cancer and will soon undergo 6 weeks of treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.





On Ashley's CaringBridge site Eric writes, "After weighing all options, Ashley and I have decided the best path forward for her is to do Proton therapy at MDACC. Given confirmation that the tumor growth is slow, time is on our side to plan dates." He continues "Our current plan is to start radiation treatment on May 11th in Houston, and conclude on June 19th. The challenging aspect in this is that Ashley will need to live in Houston for 6 weeks, away from her three daughters (and husband) as they close out the school year and start their summer break...we picked this date as Ashley will reach the three month mark with no seizures and thus be able to drive herself again!"





Eric's update continues: "Following the six weeks of radiation treatment will be a four week break, and then a year of oral chemo to follow. This will be a long journey, but Ashley's strength is my inspiration, and I am committed to be the rock for the family."





We have launched this crowdfunding effort to help the family cover the financial cost of Ashley's stay in a home or apartment near MD Anderson in Houston while she undergoes the daily proton therapy. Funds raised will go directly to Eric to help them to pay for Ashley's lodging and incidentals while she is away from their family home in Austin.





Eric says "Thank you, as always, for the continued support, prayers, and encouragement. We feel it every day."