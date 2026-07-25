Help for the Amadous

Our family recently experienced a true miracle.

My cousin, Peachis, gave birth to her daughter, Nazzariah Faith Therese Amadou, at just 26 weeks, weighing only 3 lbs 1 oz. She is currently in the NICU, fighting and growing stronger every day. 💕

During delivery, Peachis faced a life-threatening emergency. Her uterus ruptured, causing severe internal bleeding and requiring an emergency C-section and multiple blood transfusions. Doctors said that if she hadn’t made it to the ER when she did, both her and baby Nazzariah may not have survived.

By the grace of God, they are both still here. 🙏

Now, they face a long road ahead—NICU care, recovery, and caring for their family at home during this incredibly difficult time.

We’re asking for prayers, support, and help easing the financial burden so they can focus on healing and being together.

🩷Prayers for baby Nazzariah to grow strong

🩷 Healing for Mom

🩷 Strength for their entire family

Thank you for being part of their miracle story.