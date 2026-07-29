Help for student loans

My son graduated with a 4 year degree with hopes to.enter a field to pay the loans with our help. Nearly immediately AI all but has eliminated his ability, like many other loosing jobs because of AI, to get a job. So in essence, his degree in Sequential art and minor in storyboarding became obsolete. I have been trying and working to pay the loans but even with the simple job he can get at minimum wage, we can't even keep up to pay the loans.

We are desperate to get ahead of this but each month we fall further behind and money is becoming scarce. Im trying not to loose our home to pay these loans but I am scared it may co.e to that soon.

Pls help.

Thank you

A grateful father.