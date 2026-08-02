Help for Stella's Veterinary Care

I'm raising money to help my autistic son's cat, Stella, get the veterinary care she needs.





We found Stella during a big snow storm and brought her inside.





Stella has struggled with symptoms from FIC, and we've taken her to the vet three times in the last three months. We're at an impasse with her health, and she needs a full work-up to figure out what's going on and how to help her. I simply can't afford it right now. As a single mom, I'm struggling like everybody else, and the cost of the veterinary care she needs is more than I can manage.





Thank you for standing with us.