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HELP FOR STABILITY

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Richards Jr

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joseph Richards Jr

HELP FOR STABILITY

Hello. My name is Joseph, and I need your help. I do not need a transplant or payment for medical bills. What I do need is a hand up to get me on the path to stability that I have been striving for my whole life. The goals for this campaign are to get a down payment on a vehicle, money for first/last month rent and security deposit, and to help me pay for a trade school for welding.


As I write this fundraiser, I am sitting in a rental car, listening to a storm pass by. Once the noise of the storm subsides, I'll be able to sleep for about 4 uncomfortable hours or so and then do my work for a delivery service, setting my goal towards getting a hotel for the day so I can shower and rest in a bed. In this current situation, I can truly appreciate being able to rest in a bed and use the bathroom when I want to. I never thought I could be 6'3 and get used to sleeping in a full-size sedan.


Because of the nature of my employment, where I earn much of my funds from tips and the generosity of others, and the fact that I do not have great credit, it is very hard to get approved for a car loan. I appreciate the rental car because it is my bed sometimes, but I need to get out of this rental deal because it is taking a large part of the money I earn ($411 per week).


I'm not above going to a shelter, but having worked in a non-profit shelter, I've seen overdoses that have happened in these facilities. I've also seen a great deal of theft. Because no one has much in that situation but hope, there are some who will take what you have. And lots of drug use. I feel safter sleeping in my car.


I haven't been able to donate to charities I care about since May of 2024, and it breaks my heart. I feel like my life was headed in the right direction and then COVID-19 came. I was investing. Donating to St Jude's and Autism Speaks to name a few.. Had a stable life. I was able to get a used car that I paid for with the unemployment from COVID-19. However, the transmission needed to be replaced. A friend was nice enough to give me a vehicle, but I was hit by someone who was driving under the influence. The value of the vehicle could not get me into another vehicle, and I have been in the rental vehicle ever since.


It would mean so much to me for whatever you can donate so I can be independent and more productive in this life. I don't want to leave this Earth not knowing my full potential.


My target goal is $3,500.


Thank you very much. I appreciate your time.

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